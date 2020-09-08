Prithviraj wishes daughter Ally on birthday, calls her 'biggest joy and brightest light' of their lives

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter Alankrita fondly called as Ally, turns six on Tuesday. She received special wish from her father as he took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of her daughter with all smiles.

“Happy birthday sunshine! You will forever be Daada’s and Mamma’s biggest joy and brightest light. A part of me wishes you wouldn’t grow up so soon, but another part of me is so much in awe of the person you’re growing up to be! I hope you continue to be full of surprises and never stop loving the world the way you do! I love you baby girl! PS: Thank you all for the love and wishes” (sic.) he wrote.

Prithvi's wife and producer Supriya too shared the same pic.

Prithviraj tied the knot with his wife Supriya Menon in a private ceremony in Palakkad. The couple became parents to Alankrita in 2014.

Earlier, Prithviraj was seen recently enjoying a 'much needed' getaway with his family on a beach on Sunday. Sharing a glimpse of their "Sunday Funday," Supriya posted a picture of Prithviraj and Alankrita, in which the actor can be seen holding his little daughter as she plays with the waves.