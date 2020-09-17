There are people who believe in you: Urmila Matondkar finds support after Kangana's 'soft porn star' jibe

Actress Urmila Matondkar is receiving acknowledgement and support from colleagues after actress Kangana Ranaut called her a soft porn star in a TV interview.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha posted: "Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love Urmila Matondkar."

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also extended support to Urmila, tweeting: "Urmila Matondkar, you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all, co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!"

Designer Farah Khan Ali posted: "Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT."

Actress Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to post words of appreciation for Urmila. "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u," Swara wrote.

Harish Iyer, an activist, who engages in advocacy for a number of causes, including promoting the rights of LGBT community, also called out Kangana for her remarks.

"She is not a soft porn star, but what if she was also. What's so wrong in that. I'd rather be a soft porn star than a foul mouthed disrespectul narcissist. The journeys are complex. The journey to the top is ridden with challenges. There are people who pull you down. But there are also people who believe in you and your craft. No one comes up only because of themselves. One ought to be grateful to those who contributed to success," he wrote.

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana touched upon an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned the former's motives and accusations against the alleged Bollywood 'drug-mafia'. Reacting to it, Kangana said Urmila is "making a mockery" of her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.