Asha Sarath to star opposite Suresh Gopi in Major Ravi's next

After sharing screen space in Varane Avashyamundu, actor Suresh Gopi will be teaming up with Major Ravi for his next directorial.

Interestingly, the film will see Suresh Gopi and Asha Sarath together for the first time. Major Ravi himself confirmed the news with a daily and said that though he had earlier announced several projects he chose to go ahead with this movie.

The director further revealed that the film will be a simple, feel-good movie and that the shoot will begin in a while. Reportedly, the movie is about two high school sweethearts who get to meet after 34 long years.

The other details regarding the cast of the movie is yet to be finalized.

Jointly produced by Bejoy, Binoj and Benoy under the banner of B3 Visual Arts, the movie's cinematography is handled by Major Ravi’s son Arjun Ravi, who made his debut with the action-film ‘The Kung Fu Master’.