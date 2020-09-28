Ready to go to jail: Bhagyalakshmi makes her stand clear on Youtuber assault case

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi said that the law of the land favors criminals. Charges were pressed against Bhagyalakshmi and two other women who assaulted Youtuber Vijay P Nair for making derogatory remarks against women. Bhagyalakshmi defended her actions saying that she had chosen this method as no actions were taken against the controversial Youtuber, despite filing multiple complaints.

“How can you point fingers at us? The law clearly favors the criminals. No one is going to get justice. In this country, anyone can abuse people and get away with it. Does anyone ever try to change these laws? They apparently say that the victims could always commit suicide. What if all the women who have been victims of cyber attacks take their own lives? Then they would be hailed as ‘respectable women’,” says Bhagyalakshmi.

Bhagyalakshmi said she doesn’t understand why such minor charges have been pressed against Vijay P Nair. She added that it is the ill fate of this country that the law supports someone who is a sexual pervert. “Even if I have to go to jail for this case, I wouldn’t go by hiding my face in shame; I would proudly get into the police jeep,” says Bhagyalashmi.

The award winning artist observed that women are being savagely attacked on the social media as there aren’t strong cyber laws in this country. She told the media that had she not seized Vijay’s laptops and mobile phones, he would have destroyed evidence.

Police have filed a case against Vijay P Nair for making extremely derogatory comments against women in his Youtube videos. However, the police have been accused of siding with him as they have registered bailable offences against Vijay.

The women complained that police haven’t registered a case despite filing a complaint against Vijay’s videos that were posted a month ago.

The lack of response or action from the police and the authorities has triggered Bhagyalakshmi and her friends to confront Vijay publicly. Meanwhile, Bhagyalakshmi and her friends have been charged with non bailable offences. The case was registered following a complaint from Vijay. The women have been slapped with charges including robbery. Another case has been filed against Vijay for misbehaving with the women who came to protest.