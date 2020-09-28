Kangana backs Anushka after Sunil Gavaskar's remarks but accuses her of 'selective feminism'

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Sunil Gavaskar for taking Anushka Sharm's name during his on-air commentary at Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

However, Kangana even accused Anuska of 'selective feminism'.

“#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool,” she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Kangana said, that Gavaskar’s remarks did not have a sexual connotation but he should not have mentioned Anushka, nevertheless. “Only a sex starved pervert will find sexual context to #SunilGavaskar’s statement which he made on national television for a woman, he should’ve not mentioned her, but Anushka is playing a cricketer in her next and there are several videos of her practising with her husband,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Kangana was called a ‘haramkhor ladki’ by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Several B-town stars including Ranvir Shorey, Dia Mirza and Anubhav Sinha came out in support of her and condemned the remarks.

Anushka took to Instagram stories to hit back at him for his ‘distasteful’ comments.

“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?,” she asked.