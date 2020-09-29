Allu Arjun hosts birthday bash for wife Sneha, calls her 'most special person'

Superstar Allu Arjun's wife Sneha turns a year older and social media is filled with birthday wishes for the wife of stylish star.

In fact, Allu Arjun hosted a birthday bash for his ladylove, which was attended by their close friends. Allu Arjun himself treated us to birthday girl's pic cutting the cake with him. Along with the photo, Allu Arjun also shared a wonderful note for Sneha. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you. Happy birthday, cutieeee..."

Sneha also shared a few photos on her Instagram account from her private birthday party. For the party, Sneha was seen in a floral print dress while Allu Arjun looked dapper in black.

Allu Arjun and Sneha are one of the most adorable pairs in the Telugu film industry. The couple got married in 2011 and are blessed with two kids- Ayaan and Arha. Sneha Reddy was pursuing her master's degree in Computer Science from the USA when the two met for the first time at a wedding in USA.