Kamal Haasan thanks AP CM for recommending SPB's name for Bharat Ratna

Superstar Kamal Haasan thanked Andra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for recommending SP Balasubrahmanyam’s name for the Bharat Ratna.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kamal Haasan shared Andhra CM’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to confer the highest civilian award as a tribute to the renowned musician who passed away in Chennai on Friday.

The actor said that the true fans of SP Balasubrahmanyam echo a similar sentiment not only in Tamil Nadu but throughout the nation.

The CM, in a letter to the central government pointed that it would be the highest recognition to the remarkable work of SPB, which lasted for about 5 decades and will stay in people’s memory forever.



He appealed to PM Modi for the same while calling the demise of the late singer 'a great loss for the art world' and that he 'must be bestowed with a Bharat Ratna'