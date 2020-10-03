Raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma pens hard-hitting note

Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Anushka Sharma took to her social media account to pen down a powerful note for parents.

Anushka Sharma shared some thoughts on upbringing and how parents should raise boys in a way that they respect girls. She wrote on Insta stories, "In our society, having a male child is seen as a ‘privilege’. Of course, it's no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view. The only 'privilege' is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That's your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don't think of it as a PRIVILEGE." (sic.)

She added, "The gender of the child doesn't make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected."

Earlier, Anushka had expressed her shock at the rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, which came almost immediately after the Hathras incident. On Instagram, she posted, “Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had earlier announced that they are going to be parents and the baby is expected to arrive in January 2021.