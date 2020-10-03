When Nazriya and Aleena Alphonse totally won the twinning game

A best friend is like having your own little corner of the world to escape to our favourite tinsel town girl Nazriya Fahadh has always given us friendship goals. Nazriya shares a close bond with director Alphonse Puthren's wife Aleena and it’s always a delight to watch these partners in crime.

For instance, Nazriya recently attended the birthday party of Aina Alphonse - daughter of Alphonse Puthren and Aleena and the pictures have been doing the rounds on social media.

Nazriya, recently took to her instagram page and shared a few pics with Aleena. And guess what, they took their twinning game to another level!

The two wore a similar floral tops and blue jeans and posed with different expressions. The duo looked stunning in their similar floral outfits.

Check out the pics here:

Nazriya had acted in Neram, the debut directorial of Alphonse Puthren. Much before that he directed a music video Yuvh that featured Nazriya Nazim and Nivin Pauly became a huge hit.