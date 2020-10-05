Thudarum: An unexpected upside to lockdown

Following the pandemic and lockdown crisis in the country, it is said that men are more vulnerable to the situation being jobless at home. But a reality check suggests women are the bigger sufferer. The story of women's sufferings is largely unheard, unseen and literally locked within four walls of the house. Director Bilhari and his team has tried to portay how victimised are women at their homes especially during the lockdown times.

Apart from getting wide attention from all corners, the video is being widely dicussed for the statement it is trying to convey..

Written by Shyam Narayanan T K, the short features Swasika and Rammohan as couple Vidya and Prasad and their daily routine during the lockdown. She cooks, she cleans, she tends to the most insignificant household needs. He sleeps, eats, makes phone calls and work out. Traditional gender role, which see a woman as 'caregiver' and man as 'breadwinner', is more visible here, pushing the former into domestication and verbal abuse.

But Bilhari, with his experimentation, has given an interesting twist to this concept and opened doors for interpretation in viewers' perspective. There's a welcome shock for men and a reminder for them that it is their home too.

Watch it here:

Produced by Vinoj Vadakkan, the frames of Jaffar Athani and editing by Vijaycuts provides a realitic touch to the tale.