'Halal Love Story' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

After the successful releases of Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum and Fahadh Fasil’s CU Soon, Amazon Prime Video announced the direct-to-service world premiere of Malayalam family comedy drama 'Halal Love Story'.

Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the film is produced by Aashiq Abu, Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim under the banner Papaya Films. The light-hearted family entertainer stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony, and Sharafudheen in pivotal roles.

Halal Love Story is title that follows a group of passionate filmmakers who come together to create a film that follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking and the resulting in chaos and confusion. Prime Members in India and 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting October 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

“We are happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for the global release of this rib-tickling family entertainer,” said director Zakariya Mohammed. “We have seen immense excitement amongst audiences for the release of the film and are excited about the global release. Working with this phenomenal ensemble cast has been a wonderful experience and I look forward viewers across 200 countries and territories staying entertained with our labour of love.”

“I am thrilled to collaborate once again with Amazon Prime Video for the world premiere of Halal Love Story following the successful digital premieres of Virus, Gangster and 22 Female Kottayam.” said Producer Aashiq Abu. “After the success of Virus, Halal Love Story is going to be the much awaited reunion movie starring some of the most versatile actors of the Malayalam film industry Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, and Parvathy Thiruvothu. We’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring lots of laughter for the audience even at such uncertain times and are delighted that fans across the world will now have an opportunity to enjoy our movie Halal Love Story which we have made with immense love, with their loved ones.”

“The successful global premieres of our recently released direct-to-digital are testament to the customer’s growing affinity towards Malayalam cinema across the country – they are being watched widely by audiences from the home state and across India,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India. “Director Zakariya Mohammed is one of the most promising filmmakers of current times, and we are delighted to bring his next film, Halal Love Story – a light-hearted / endearing local comedy for families to enjoy together at the safety and comfort of their living rooms.”