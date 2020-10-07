Halal Love Story is a chaotic comedy, says director Zakariya; trailer out

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday released the trailer of Malayalam movie Halal Love Story. The film will be premiering on October 15.

The trailer introduces Joju George as a director, Indrajith Sukumaran as the charming Shereef, Sharaf U Dheen as Thoufeek, an unmarried young lad from an orthodox family. Grace Anthony and Parvathy Thiruvothu also come in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the comedy drama takes us through the journey of a group of film lovers who are passionate about making their own film but posed with some challenges.

Talking about the making, Zakariya Mohammed said, "For me, Halal Love Story is a funny, yet beautiful, commemoration of the art of storytelling in all its forms. I am grateful to my co-writers Muhsin Parari and Ashif Kakkodi, who made this chaotic comedy possible alongside me. With a unique perspective brought to life by our strong ensemble, I am confident that the viewers will enjoy this chronicle that tries to manifest that cinema is for everyone."

Speaking on the film, Indrajith Sukumaran, said, "The character Shereef is quite layered. He wants to conquer his passion for acting, but at the same time wants to do right by following his beliefs. The movie impacts him in more ways than the other and in the due process completely changes his outlook towards his personal life. Playing a humorous and a complicated Shereef was a phenomenal experience and I will forever be thankful to Zakariya and Aashiq Abu for giving me this opportunity."

Deemed to be one of the busiest actors in recent times with many blockbuster hits at his bay, Malayalam's favourite actor Joju George said, "It is always fun to be a part of comedy films, especially one that is engulfed in errors. What was most appealing to me is the opposing views that my character Siraj offers whilst taking on the challenge of directing this Halal film. As my character struggles at every phase, it's the brilliance of the writers who envisioned the comedic charm in the film. It was indeed a wonderful experience to work alongside such an incredible cast and crew."