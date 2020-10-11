Kangana Ranaut unveils new looks from 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up one more schedule of her upcoming movie Thalaivi in Chennai. She took to Twitter to share an update about the movie and posted some pictures of herself in black and white from the film sets.

In the photos, Kangana can be seen clad in a saree and looked very much similar to late actress politician Jayalalithaa. The team of ‘Thalaivi’, who started shooting amid the new normal, has completed the new schedule of the film.

Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, is a biopic based on the life of J Jayalalithaa. The film has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.