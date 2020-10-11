Nivin Pauly announces new film on birthday, shares title poster of ‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’

Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly turned 36 on Sunday. On the occasion of his birthday, Nivin Pauly announced his new project titled Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. The actor will be joining hands with director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who had earlier helmed the 2019 blockbuster Andriod Kunjappan.

Nivin Pauly himself took to his social media pages and announced the project by sharing the title poster of the movie. The movie will be produced by Nivin Pauly under the banner of Pauly Jr. pictures.

No other details regarding the cast and crew have been revealed yet.

Looks like, with a handful of projects in his kitty, Nivin Pauly is set for an exciting year ahead.

While his movie Padavettu is already on, it was recently that he announced two other major flicks.

Bismi Special also starring Aishwarya Lekshmi will be directed by debutant filmmaker Rajesh Ravi.

Another film titled Gangster of Mundanmala, directed by debutant Ronnie Manuel Joseph will be backrolled by Nivin's production house and Ravi Mathew.

His movie with Rajeev Ravi titled Thuramukham is yet to hit screens and a poster of the same was also released.