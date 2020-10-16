Junior Chiru coming soon: Meghana Raj’s baby shower video is all heart

Meghana Raj is all set to welcome her little one. Though the family is coping with the loss of Chiranjeevi Sarja, all are eagerly waiting for the arrival of new member.

Recently, the family had a special baby shower ceremony that was organised by Chiru’s brother Dhruva Sarja. The function was held as per the wishes of late actor which was almost a re-creation of Chiru and Meghana's wedding reception.

October 17 marks Chiranjeevi’s birth anniversary and in remembrance, Dhruva took to his social media to share glimpses of the baby shower video. “Happy Birthday CHIRU. my Love FOREVER..Junior Chiru coming soon,” (sic) he wrote as caption.

In the video, Dhruva welcomes Meghana to the event and she gets emotional. One can spot many family members including actor Arjun. Addressing Meghana and the audience, Arjun is heard saying, “I believe in only one thing, which is sort of a mantra to me - this too shall pass. We have to move on in life. And that's where we thought of being positive and be strong. Instead of forgetting things, we tried to be stronger. I would like to tell Meghana that we will be there for you and the kid like a rock. The purpose of this get together is to change all the negativity into positive things by welcoming our new addition in our family - our darling, our Junior Chiru with smiles and happiness." The video ends with Meghana posing for camera with Chiranjeevi Sarja’s pic and cut outs.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. He was 39. . His wife Meghana is expecting their first child.