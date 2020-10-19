Anushka Sharma trends on Twitter after her latest ‘sunkissed’ pics go viral

Actress Anushka Sharma flaunts her pregnancy glow in new sunkissed snapshots she posted on Monday.

The Instagram pictures were shared by Anushka from a morning outing. She is seen in a white T-shirt and peach dungarees, and classic white sneakers.

"Pocketful of sunshine," she wrote.

Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held.

In yet another breathtaking silhouette with husband Virat Kohli, the mommy-to-be social media feed is sending netizens into a frenzy.

Netizens began to trend Anushka Sharma on Twitter and even created some amusing memes.

While some users called her out for her grace and glow, some were sarcastic for why all attention is being given to the actress.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.