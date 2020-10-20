Prithviraj tests positive for COVID-19

Prithviraj has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor had been shooting for the upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana. The director of the movie Dijo Jose too has been tested positive. Many from the crew were tested positive and that's how Prithviraj, who was asymptomatic, underwent the test.

The shooting of Jana Gana Mana, recently began at Ernakulam and with many positive cases, the shoot has been halted for now.

Sharing screen space with Prithviraj in this flick is Suraj Venjaramoodu. Sources suggest that Suraj's result is yet to come.

Sources further suggests that Prithviraj will be in home isolation.

Taking to Twitter, Prithviraj wrote, "I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated."

He further added, "Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for all the love and concern."

Meanwhile, Prithviraj was earlier tested negative after he came to India after finishing the shoot for Aadujeevitham in Jordan. The team remained stranded in that country for several weeks before returning to Kerala without completing the shooting and two persons from the crew were tested positive. The crew returned in a repatriation flight, which was part of India’s Vande Bharat effort to bring back its citizens stranded abroad. Back then, Prithviraj himself took to Twitter and said that he took a COVID-19 test which turned out negative.