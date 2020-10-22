I will have a son: What Chiranjeevi Sarja told brother on having a baby

Meghana Raj, wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja delivered a baby boy on Thursday. The Internet is filled with good wishes for the family. Chiru’s brother Dhruva and Meghana Raj’s parents addressed the media thanking everyone for the wishes and prayers.

Dhruva Sarja, while talking to media shared about having an interesting conversation with late brother. It has grabbed the attention of one and all and fans saying that Chiru’s dream has come true.

Dhruva said, "I had playfully asked him (Chiru), you are soon going to be a father and what if you have a son who is like you. I remember getting calls from your school that were mostly complaints and our parents were often summoned. He replied saying I am confident that I will also have a son itself and I too will get a lot of complaints."

Talking about the newborn, Dhruva further added, "I am extremely thrilled that we have a healthy baby boy who has arrived. Both Meghana and the child are doing fine. I thank Lord Hanuman for this. Holding my nephew made me feel like Chiru was with me all over again. He is Chiru's son after all. This feeling is unparalleled and I cannot explain it."

A photo of the nurses and doctor holding the little one and making him pose next to the portrait of his late father has made many fans emotional.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest at his farmhouse in Bengaluru.