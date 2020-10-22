Rahul Riji Nair's critically acclaimed Malayalam film Kalla Nottam (The False Eye) will have its Indian premiere at the Kolkata International Film Festival early next month. The film has been chosen for the competition section of the festival scheduled to begin on November 5.

Kalla Nottam movie review: An intriguing tale through a different lens

The film had its world premier at the New York Indian Film Festival in July. Shot completely using a GoPro camera, the film has amused critics for its innovative storytelling method. The film was also noted for the performance of child artistes Vasudev Sajeesh Marar, Suryadev Sajeesh Marar and Ansu Maria. Vasudev won this year's Kerala State Film Award for best child actor (male) for his performance in Kalla Nottam and Sullu. Apart from the children, Vinita Koshy and Renjit Shekhar Nair appear in lead roles.

A trailer of the film was released on YouTube recently.

Kalla Nottam is Rahul's third feature film after the award-winning Ottamuri Velicham and Dakini. Currently he is working on Rejisha Vijayan-starrer Kho-Kho.