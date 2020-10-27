Manju Warrier announces her 50th film titled 9MM

Mollywood’s lady superstar Manju Warrier is all set for her 50th film. The actress announced the project on her social media pages and also revealed the title poster of the movie.

Titled 9MM, Manju Warrier will be joining hands with debutant Dhinil Babu. Dhinil had worked as associate in many films.

Interestingly, 9MM will be written by Dhyan Sreenivasan and produced by Aju Varghese, along with Vishak Subramaniam. The movie will, thus mark the third production of Aju Varghese after Love Action Drama and upcoming Saajan Bakery.

Along with Manju Warrier, Dileesh Pothan, Sunny Wayne, and Dhyan Sreenivasan himself play the lead roles in the movie.

Cinematographer Vetri Palaniswamy and editor Samjith Mohammed are part of the much anticipated project. Sam CS will be handling the music department.