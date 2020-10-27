Neha Kakkar trolled for copying Anushka, Priyanka & Deepika's wedding outfit, Netizens remind her to be 'original'

Neha Kakkar recently tied the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh in a very lavish and extravagant ceremony.

For her Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi, the singer was seen wearing gorgeous pink lehenga.

And when it came for the wedding reception, Neha Kakkar opted for a red lehenga-choli.

Interestingly, both the outfits reminded fans and netizens the wedding dress of Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. While Anushka tied the knot with Virat Kohli in Italy that had a similar wedding theme to Neha’s wedding day, Priyanka’s red lehenga on her wedding had made headlines back then. Some netizens also pointed similarities comparing the age difference of the couple. Priyanka married Nick who is younger to him and Neha who is 32 years old married Rohan who is 25.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Monday hosted a reception for friends and relatives at The Amaltas Farms in Chandigarh. This comes after the two got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on Saturday in Delhi. For their Chandigarh reception, while Neha opted for a silver-white lehenga.

Deepika, at one of her receptions held for their friends in Mumbai, had chosen a royal Sabyasachi ensemble in ivory and gold with a dupatta as a veil on her head. Though Neha's outfit was in white, the veil addition reminded fans of Deepika.

Now, netizens are asking apart from copying old songs and remaking songs, Neha has even tried to copy dress from the leading ladies. ‘Try to be original,’ reminded a few users after the pics went viral.