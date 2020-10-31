Prithviraj’s next with Aditi Balan titled Cold Case, movie launched

Prithviraj will next star in an investigative thriller helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak. The film, also starring Aditi Balan has been titled Cold Case. Interesrtingly, Cold Case marks Aditi Balan's second Malayalam project after Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu.

The movie was officially launched in Thiruvananthapuram. The makers had shared a launch photo where the team is said to be filming by adhering to mandatory Covid-19 guidelines.

Cold Case has a screenplay by Srinath, and music by Prakash Alex.

Anto Joseph Film Company along with Plan J Studios, run by editor Shameer Muhammed and cinematographer Jomon T John, is producing the. Jomon and Girish Gangadharan are the directors of photography for the project. Art director Ajayan Chalissery is also part of the team.

Prithviraj will be joining the sets after completing the remaining portions of Jana Gana Mana directed by Dijo Jose.

Prithiviraj was tested Covid-positive following which the shoot of Jana Gana Mana was halted. A couple of days back, Prithvi shared the update that he has tested negative. However, he will be maintaining another week of quarantine for safety reasons.