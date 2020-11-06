Vineeth files police case against group that calls female dancers in his name

Thiruvananthapuram: Complaint has been filed against a group that offered job through WhattsApp calls to dancers, in actor – dancer Vineeth’s name. The calls were made from a WhattsApp number registered in the US. Vineeth has filed the complaint with the DGP which was handed over to hi - tech cell.

As per the available information, calls were made by imitating Vineeth’s voice. The actor was alerted by one of his friends when he too had received the call. Vineeth told Manorama Online that he had decided to file the complaint as this was a serious matter and didn’t wish for innocent people to fell prey to the con artists.

Vineeth said that creating fake accounts and profiles of celebrities have become a common thing now. Those who indulge in such unlawful activities think that people would easily believe if they are approached in the name of a celebrity. He appealed the people not to believe such fraudulent messages and that one should enquire about these messages before making any haste decisions.

Vineeth said it was his duty to take the legal route after finding out about the cyber fraud. Earlier too, people were deceived by a group using Vineeth’s fake Instagram account. Meanwhile, hi – tech cell is currently investigating the case related to creating fake accounts in the name of IPS officers. The police have found out that groups based in Rajasthan and Haryana are behind these high profile cyber frauds.