Meghana Raj holds cradle ceremony for son, says it’s a new form of happiness

Meghana Raj and her family recently organised the ‘tottilu shastra’, the cradle ceremony for her son. A few pics from the ceremony has landed online including the baby who is fondly called as Chintu. Meghana Raj Sarja also addressed the press in her first public interaction since her husband's passing and the birth of her son.

Meghana said that the naming ceremony of her son will be held soon and it will be as per the traditions and will be held on the right muhurta chosen by the elders. She said she was grateful to media for all the space that they have given their family and respected their privacy.

Talking about her baby and how he resembled her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, she told media, "It is a new step, new form of happiness. I have a son and I am happy. I wanted to meet you all on this day and share the happiness. It is overwhelming.”

Mentioning about Chiranjeevi Sarja’s sudden demise, Meghana said, "I don't know if I am strong or not. Many say I am strong. But I think some incidents just make you go blank, we don't think anything. Now my strength is my son. Everything is for him. I don't know about strength but the show must go on. It is impossible to forget pain, it will always be there but when I see my son, I feel like I should do everything Chiru wanted to do for our son. Otherwise I won’t be doing justice to him. Chiru is a celebration. I should continue that, our son will continue that. What people liked about Chiru was his personality. Not Chiru, the actor. He was known for his personality, not his movies. I want our son to be that way no matter in which field he is. Chiru didn't like sorrow, even in movies he would change scenes during movies if it's a sad scene. Everything related to him is a celebration. Even our son cries very little.”

Mentioning about her friends Ananya and Nazriya, Meghana said, “Apart from family, friends have been my constant support for the last five months.”

While Ananya had attended baby shower party, Nazriya and her husband Fahadh Faasil recently visited Meghana and her baby at the hospital.

"We always argued over whether we would have a son or daughter. I wanted a daughter but he said we would have a son. I think he had an intuition. And after The Lion King released, he would say he would hold our son up and show the world from the hospital balcony just like Mufasa held up Simba in the movie," she recalled.

Though her focus for now will be on her son, she said she will return to movies. “Acting is my passion. It is in my blood. My husband would have never wanted me to quit something I love doing. I will continue to act in films as long as I am able to,” she said.

Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7 after a cardiac arrest. The couple married in 2018 after being in a relationship for ten years.