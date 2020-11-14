Irumbu bags laurels at significant film festivals around the world

The La Live Film Festival in the US has selected Malayalam movie Irumbu as the best foreign feature film. Irumbu bankrolled by SK Nair for the banner of Gateway Films is directed by Pratheesh Unnikrishnan. Nithin Narayanan has penned the script of the movie while the camera is cranked by Anand Krishna. Young actor Manav has shined as Antony in this thriller. His spectacular performance is lauded by the critics and the audience alike. It is a matter of pride for the Malayalam cinema industry that Manav was selected as the best actor at the Scene festival, which is a well known film festival in the US. Besides, the rising star also won many accolades and best actor awards at various other film festivals like Virgin Spring Festival and Kalaburagi International Film Festival. Moreover, Irumbu was chosen as the best film at the prestigious New York Festival.

The movie won an award in the Best Narrative Feature Film category at the Pataya International Film Festival. The makers of Irumbu are extremely proud that the movie bagged one of the top three spots at the Florence, Virgin Spring, American Golden Picture, Kosice International, Pickurflick Indie, Hollywood Screenings, Cannes International, Lift Off Global, Coimbatore International, Mabig Film and Diamond Star film festivals.

Actor Manav too won many awards for the film

It is indeed a matter of pride that a Malayalam movie has been honored at more than ten international film festivals. Besides being screened, Irumbu has also secured a place in the competition category at all these film festivals. New comer Sreesha Venugopal is the female lead in Irumbu. The movie realistically portrays the struggles of an ordinary family. Irumbu has been grabbing attention on the social media since the filming began. Its posters had become a rage on many social media platforms. The design is by PMANS. The teaser and trailer of Irumbu too had garnered lots of viewers. Millions had watched the song Ekantata on the popular video sharing platform. Editing is done by Srijith Kalai Arasu.

The thrilling action sequences are choreographed by Ester Aji. Mithun Murali has composed the songs and the lines are penned by Mahi Krishna. The production design is by Roopesh while the costumes are done by Jisha Nithin. Aji Kumar was the make artist. Eight year old Abiram had made headlines by being the youngest assistant director in the history of Malayalam cinema. Besides Abiram, Mahi and Anandu too were the assistants. The stills are by Sanu Pinacle. Ravi Vazhayil, Parvathi, Sreya, Aji Nettayam, Roopesh, Mahi, benny, Madhu Narayanan, Smitha, Hrituvarna, Arun and Biju Kanjangad play pivotal roles in Irumbu.