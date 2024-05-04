'She has to be penalised': Jyotika faces backlash for claiming 'online & private' voting in LS polls

Actress Jyotika, who is gearing up for the release of Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao, is facing backlash for mentioning the 'online voting' system in the Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, Jyotika's husband, actor Suriya was spotted at a polling booth in Chennai as he arrived to cast his vote. However, netizens wondered why Jyotika didn't vote.

Now, at a promotional event of Srikanth in Chennai, the actress was asked why she wasn’t seen voting. Her reply shocked netizens and she was massively trolled.

A video from the event surfaced on social media platform X in which a reporter asked Jyotika why she did not turn up for voting. To this, she replied she votes 'every year'.

While explaining why she did not vote, Jyothika made things even worse for herself. She said, 'At times we can be outstation, we can be sick, it’s a private thing. Sometimes privately also we vote, we might do it online, not everything is publicised'.

Soon after her video surfaced, netizens started trolling her. One user commented, 'This celebrity has to be penalised'. Another comment read, 'She got mixed up between Bigg Boss voting and election voting. Let us give her some slack'. Another comment read, 'Is she talking about Bigg boss voting? What she means by voting every year and through online '.