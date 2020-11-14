Mohanlal meets Sanjay Dutt in Dubai for Diwali, pic goes viral

Mohanlal is currently in Dubai and he scooped some time out from his schedule to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals recently.

Now, the actor has reportedly met Sanjay Dutt, who recovered from cancer recently. Mohanlal reportedly flew to Dubai over the weekend after completing the shoot of his forthcoming film 'Drishyam 2' and is spending some quality personal time.

A few pics of him with Sanjay Dutt has surfaced online and Internet is loving it! While Mohanlal was seen in casuals with a red t-shirt and black pants and cap, Sanjay Dutt was spotted in kurta. Mohanlal also posed with Sanjay Dutt's twins - Shahraan and Iqra.

In yet another video, that is doing the rounds on social media, Sanjay Dutt is seen looking at a video which seems to be a video of Mohanlal singing the Bollywood song 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi'. Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt is also seen nearby.

Sanjay Dutt is known to host elaborate and massive Diwali parties every year, however with the pandemic , Sanjay Dutt has kept a low-key family affair this year.

It's known that Mohanlal and Sanjay Dutt admire each other's work and share a great rapport. Each time, the duo meet, they make sure to click and share pics. Many a times, their meeting even led to speculations that the two are coming together for a film. However, later, the two denied it as rumours.