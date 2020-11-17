Actor Vijilesh gets engaged

Malayalam actor Vijilesh got engaged to Swathi Haridas on Tuesday. The actor himself took to his social media page to announce about his engagement. Sharing a pic, he wrote, “Got engaged.”

A video from the engagement ceremony has surfaced online. The close knit affair was held with the presence of friends and family following the Covid regulations.

While Vijilesh was seen in a white shirt and mundu, the bride-to-be was spotted in traditional golden saree.

Vigilesh is best known for his role in Maheshinte Prathikaaram. He played noticeable roles in a few films including Guppy, Almara, Chippy and Vimanam.

He got his break by playing the negative role in Amal Neerad’s Varathan.