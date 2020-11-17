Actor Vijilesh gets engaged

Onmanorama Staff

Malayalam actor Vijilesh got engaged to Swathi Haridas on Tuesday. The actor himself took to his social media page to announce about his engagement. Sharing a pic, he wrote, “Got engaged.”

A video from the engagement ceremony has surfaced online. The close knit affair was held with the presence of friends and family following the Covid regulations.

While Vijilesh was seen in a white shirt and mundu, the bride-to-be was spotted in traditional golden saree.

Vigilesh is best known for his role in Maheshinte Prathikaaram. He played noticeable roles in a few films including Guppy, Almara, Chippy and Vimanam.

He got his break by playing the negative role in Amal Neerad’s Varathan. 
