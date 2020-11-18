Khushbu Sundar meets with an accident, escapes unhurt

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has shared that her car was involved in an accident while going to Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu to participate in an ongoing BJP campaign across the state. She however escaped unhurt, though images of the vehicle suggest it took a vehement hit on one side.

The accident

The veteran actress, who recently jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP, took to Twitter to share details of her road accident. She clarified that her car was in the right lane, when a tanker rammed her vehicle.

"Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," Khushbu tweeted, while sharing images of her damaged car.

"Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play," she added.

Khushbu unperturbed

The actress continued: "Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe n continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai #VelYaatrai."

The Vel Yatra

The actor was travelling towards Cuddalore to join BJP’s Vel Yatra, when the accident occurred. The Vel Yatra is apparently an attempt by her new party to consolidate Hindu votes in the state ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections next year.