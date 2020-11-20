Kerala theatres won't reopen soon: Pinarayi to film industry

Thiruvananthapuram: Cinema theatres across Kerala will remain shut for some more time as the state is still reeling under COvid-19.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the movie theatres would not be opened immediately in the state. However, film shooting can be held with 100 people, while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

During a meeting with the office-bearers of various film bodies on Thursday, the Chief Minister also said that other decisions to help the movie sector can be considered after the election code of conduct is withdrawn.

As the theatres remain shut, relaxation would be given to pay the fixed power charges in instalments. The central scheme of granting 25 per cent concession for fixed charge would be extended to theatres too. Also, theatre owners could be allowed to pay building tax in instalments.

The film bodies sought a total waiver of the entertainment tax and review of high Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The State will write to the Centre over the demand to reduce the high rate of GST imposed on cinema.

Producers' plea

The Adoor Gopalakrishnan Committee had recommended that a surcharge of Rs 2 from the sale of one ticket should be given to the producer. This was raised by the producers during the meet; they had also demanded a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh for films produced in Kerala

E-ticketing system would be implemented while keeping out private agencies. The producers’ association will cooperate with this initiative, which is being implemented with the Film Development Corporation as the nodal agency.

Delegation meet

Ministers A K Balan, Thomas Isaac, M M Mani, and T P Ramakrishnan, and Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N Karun and Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal took part in the meet.

G Suresh Kumar, M Ranjith, Siyad Koker, K Vijayakumar, Saga Appachan, M C Bobby, Shaji Vishwanath, Sundar Das and Baiju Kottarakkara represented the film bodies in the meeting with the CM.