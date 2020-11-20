Prabhas announces release date of 'Adipurush'

The Om Raut directorial Adipurush, starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, has been confirmed for a theatrical release. Prabhas himself took to social media to announce the release date.

The release

The film will hit the big screen on August 11, 2022. With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday in 2022, the Om Raut directorial will get a five-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

Adipurush

The film is a 3D action drama helmed by filmmaker Om Raut. The movie is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut. Adipurush will be Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar's third film together after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

The film is in the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on floors in January 2021. Adipurish film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Saif, the villain

Saif essays the antagonist in the film, directed by Om Raut, who made the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year. In Raut's Tanhaji, too, Saif played the central villain, as Aurangzeb's royal guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore who is pitted against Ajay Devgn's titular protagonist Tanhaji Malusare.