Asha Sharath's daughter Uthara to make debut in Manoj Kana film

Asha Sharath's daughter Uthara is all set to make her acting debut. Interestingly, both Asha Sarath and daughter Usha will share screen space for the first time.

Khedda

The duo will be seen in the upcoming film of State Award winner director Manoj Kana's film Khedda. A pooja ceremony of the film was held recently at Alappuzha following which the movie started rolling.

While Prathap V Nair is the cinematographer, Manoj Kannoth is the editor-in-charge. They had also worked in Manoj Kana's previous film, Kenjira.

Benzy Nazar is producing the film under the banner of Benzy Productions.

Uthara, a born artiste

While Asha Sharath is known for her dancing skills apart from acting, her daughter too is a born artiste. Uthara is an engineering graduate from BITS Pilani. The youngster is also a dancer and has been supporting her mom with her global online classes. She has been active in dance and drama clubs.

Meanwhile, Asha recently wrapped up Drishyam 2 and will soon start working in debutant Shamseer’s film Rest in Peace which also stars Joju George.