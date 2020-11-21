Mismanagement is AMMA's greatest flaw, says Shammi Thilakan

Actor Shammi Thilakan has lashed out against the top AMMA officials, once again. He says that not Bineesh or Dileep, but some of the executive members needed to be ousted.

As per the recent reports the members of AMMA were divided over Bineesh Kodiyeri issue. While some members demanded immediate suspension of Bineesh, senior actors like Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar, who are also MLA’s, vehemently argued against taking any hasty decisions.

AMMA's flaw

“Bineesh’s issue is something that came up only recently. There are far more grievous issues that need to be addressed. Thilakan’s issue, the resignation of Parvathy Thiruvoth and my issue are some of them. In Bineesh case, the association should do whatever is legally required in such instances. Mismanagement is AMMA’s greatest flaw and I could say that Thilakan was a martyr of it. It is a fact that martyrs would be revered always. That is why people remember him whenever a problem arises in AMMA. I am one of the first members of the association. I am someone who announces it with pride. I have printed the letter pad using my own money,” said Shammi.

Resignation not a solution

The actor made clear that he wouldn’t resign from AMMA. He added that he didn’t think Parvathy too shouldn’t have done it. In his opinion, there are others who ought to hand in their resignations. “There is no need to oust Bineesh Kodiyeri or Dileep as they have not been indicted yet; they are just accused. Legally, a member needs to resign only when the court indicts them. If that person holds a prominent post, they should resign. However, they could retain their membership. Isn’t that what happens in politics? Even our constitution says so,” notes Shammi.

AMMA is confused

Shammi observes that AMMA is confused about how to suspend these accused. “They don’t know how, why and who should be suspended, because the ones in the significant positions do not have authority to do that. They are the ones who should go out in the first place. I have told this at AMMA by validating my points with proof. All these have made the problems more complex,” explains Shammi.