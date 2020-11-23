Anushka Sharma back on sets, mom-to-be looks glowing

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child, has resumed work amidst the pandemic.

Work mode on

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the actress shared her photo of her make-up team who are seen wearing masks. "Hi," she captioned the photo.

Pictures of a heavily pregnant Anushka getting off her vanity van for a shoot on her return from Dubai had earlier gone viral.

Another pic

In yet another pic, Anushka was seen dressed in a nude coloured outfit. Anushka glowed in the pictures which she captioned with a simple, "hey". The pictures were clicked in Mumbai's Film City. The pregnant actress is all set to finish back to back shoots in the next two weeks and is set to return to shooting films from May 2021.

Dad turns photographer

This comes just two days after she posted her photo captured while she was relaxing.

"When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter," she had captioned the photo where she was seen sitting and smiling.

Making memorable days

Through her pregnancy, Anushka has been sharing pictures and experiences of being a new mom.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who is married to Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, is expected to deliver her child in January next year.

The couple had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

The stars tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.