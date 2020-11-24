Rana Daggubati opens up about illness, breaks down during chat show

Actor Rana Daggubati has finally opened up on facing severe health issues. He was talking on Samantha Akkineni’s new chat show, Sam Jam and Rana broke down as he addressed his past illness.

A teaser of the show was released online and Rana admitted that he had, "70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death, straight."

What Rana said

He said, "When life was on a fast forward, there was a pause button suddenly. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys... It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death, straight.”

While Rana was seen struggling to control his tears, Samantha called him a 'superhero'. “Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that’s why he is a superhero to me,” she said.

When Rana clarified

Earlier, talking to IANS, he had said, “I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me.”

However, rumours had suggested that he was going abroad for a kidney transplant.

Sam Jam show

A couple of weeks ago, Samantha announced that she will be hosting a celebrity talk show on the OTT platform, Aha. The first episode was aired on November 13, and it featured Vijay Deverakonda as the celebrity guest.