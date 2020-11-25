Sons of the soil trailer: The inspiring journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Amazon Prime Video and Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the trailer for an all-new Amazon Original series, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The inspiring journey

Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland winner Alex Gale, the unscripted sports docu-series follows the inspiring journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The docu-series offers a locker-room view into the players’ world, love for one of the country’s oldest sports and the team’s persistence to win the coveted Pro Kabaddi League title.

The series also provides a never–before-seen locker-room view of the team including interactions with team owner Abhishek Bachchan. The trailer promises to potray the struggles, determination, courage, hard work and passion of the team as well as their families, coaches and everyone associated with the Jaipur Pink Panther family.

The need of the tale

“Amazon Prime Video has always endeavored to bring diverse and gripping stories to our audiences. From gangland dramas to musicals - we have developed and produced authentic stories rooted in our soil. And with Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, we are extremely proud to diversify our repertoire and bring our first-ever sports docu-series in India to our viewers” said Aparna Purohit, Head – India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India.

“Kabaddi is one of the oldest and much loved indigenous sports in India and this series follows the incredible journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers Kabaddi team. The series will provide a window into players’ steadfast persistence, rigorous preparation and hard-work leading up-to the 40 minute matches that audiences enjoy. The show will take viewers on an emotional journey as they follow the team not just on the mat but also get an inside look into the lives of the players – where they come from and what drives them.”

“Kabaddi is one sport that cannot be played well without teamwork, and that is the ethos of our Jaipur Pink Panthers family,” said, Abhishek Bachchan, Team Owner – Jaipur Pink Panthers, “I am delighted to team-up with Amazon Prime Video to tell the inspiring story of Jaipur Pink Panthers to the global audience. I had made my digital debut with Amazon Original Series, Breathe: Into the Shadows so sharing the unfiltered story of my team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, through this global service made absolute sense. Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers promises to take the audience on a motivational ride as the players and the team aim to win the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League. I believe, we have created a show that will engage and inspire the audience.”

The release

Amazon Original Series Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers will launch in over 200+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video on December 4. The first episode of the Amazon Original Series will be available to watch for free for all Amazon India customers. Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalog.