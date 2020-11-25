Sumalatha pens emotional note on Ambareesh's death anniversary, says 'you live through me'

On the second death anniversary of actor Ambareesh, wife and actress Sumalatha paid her heartfelt tribute to her late husband. She was seen along with son Abishek and Darshanat at Kanteerva studio in Bengaluru.

A heartfelt post

Sumalatha, also took to her social media mage to pen a heartfelt post for her late husband. Sumalatha wrote:

"2 years..I close my eyes longing to see you again ..I close my ears so that I can hear you again..But I can't close my heart .. which has to hold this mighty love , this unique force , all the memories ..all the time ..no heart in this world can be big enough to hold what you were..what you are...what you will be ..forever..

2 years ..Of being without you.. Of remembering you each second & realising the value of each second I spent with you Of reliving all the moments God gave me ..to know you.. admire you..to love you..to being cared by you..Those moments & memories..that laughter & love that we shared..The thoughts & beliefs you instilled in me..Have held my hand & guided me through challenges..Have given me courage & lifted my spirits in the darkest hours

The love & legacy you left behind , will take me through the rest of my life. The shining light of your goodness, will protect me from life's difficult times

Till my last breath..You will be there ..in every breath I take ..every time I smile or cry...because I know if I falter , if I stumble or fall ..your tremendous strength will hold me straight & be there forever protecting me. Its not me who lives now..Its you who lives through me. Till we are one again. Till then..hold my heart & keep me strong." (sic.)

Ambareesh.. forever

Ambareesh passed away on 24 November 2018, at a private hospital in Bangalore. The entire film industry had paid homage to one of the most celebrated actors of the Kannada film industry. Ambareesh was cremated with full state honours and also received a 21-gun salute.