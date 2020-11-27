Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, says surprised to see him look even more handsome

Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in Hyderabad where she is shooting for the last schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi. And guess what, she met actor Sanjay Dutt.

The meeting

Kanagana had been staying at a hotel in Hyderabad and interestingly, Sanjay Dutt has also been staying in the same hotel. When Kangana got to know this, she met with the actor to check up on his health. The duo have worked together in a number of films including Ungli, Knock Out, Rascals etc.

More handsome

Sharing a picture with Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut revealed that the actor is looking even more handsome and healthy now.

She tweeted, "When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health."

Sanjay Dutt's health

Earlier in August, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor immediately started his treatment and later revealed that he defeated the disease.

He issued a statement sharing the news with his fans and said, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family. This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," Dutt concluded.

Sanjay had also recently met actor Mohanlal in Dubai and their pics had gone viral.