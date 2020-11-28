Nivin Pauly-Abrid Shine team up again, invites fresh faces

Actor Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine are teaming up for a third time.

The project

The movie is expected to start the shoot in January. The film is touted to be an entertainer and the team is now hunting for the location.

The casting

The female lead has not been fixed yet. The crew has invited casting calls. While females between the age of 20-25 are invited, men between the age of 30-55 years are also invited. One should be fluent in reading and writing Malayalam.

Preference for those who have experience in drama and other visual art forms. The interested candidates should send your biodata, unfiltered and make-up free photos, performance video/acting video to abridmoviemaleactor@gmail.com (for male actors) and abridmoviefemaleactor@gmail.com (for female actors). The last date for sending the resume is December 15, 2020.

The association

Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine have delivered a couple of hits including 1983 and Action Hero Biju.

Nivin had won the Kerala State Award for his role as a passionate cricket fan in 1983. Abrid, who co-scripted it with Bipin Chandran, had also won the State Award for Best Debut Director.