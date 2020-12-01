KGF makers announce yet another pan-Indian film for 2021

Hombale Films, are all set to announce their next project on December 2. The production team has announced a new film, which is touted to be the 'biggest release of 2021'.

Pan-Indian film

After impressing with KGF Chapter 1, the production house has stated that the upcoming movie will be a pan-Indian film, which will be made in five languages to cater to a wider national audience.

The film, which will be directed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel, will be announced on Wednesday along with the lead cast and title. Reports are also rife that a superstar has been roped ion to play the lead role.

Hombale Films

Founded by Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale Films is known for bringing high-quality family entertainers.

Speaking about the project, the film's producer, Vijay Kiragandur said, "The audience response to our efforts of KGF Chapter 1 greatly encouraged our entire team. I am excited about our new venture and hope that you will continue to welcome us with the same love that you have shown us till now!"

The untitled film, which will mark Hombale Films' seventh venture, will release simultaneously in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Other than this, the production house also has Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvaratnaa and KGF Chapter II currently under production.