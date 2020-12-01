Posters of 'Member Rameshan 9am Ward' lift up election fever

The promotional posters of a Malayalam movie are grabbing attention during the election season.

The movie

Member Rameshan 9 am Ward’ is written and directed by newcomers Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul for the banner of Boban and Moly Entertainment. Arjun Asokan, Chemban Vinod, Indrans, Mamukoya, Sabumon, Sabareesh Varma, Johny Antony and Ranji Panicker play pivotal roles in the movie.

Innovative posters

The actors appear as candidates who contest in an election, on the posters. In the poster, a wall pasted with the election posters of characters played by Arjun Asokan, Sabumon, Johny Antony and Saju Kodiyan could be seen. Meanwhile, the taglines on these election posters are hilarious.

The crew

Joshy Thomas Pallikkal is the executive producer. Eldho Isac is the cinematographer while editing is by Deepu Joseph. Meanwhile, the music is composed by Kailas Menon. Gokulnath G is the creative administrator.