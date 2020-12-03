Amul celebrates Jallikattu's India entry in Oscar race

Dairy brand Amul comes up with interesting takes on events happening around us. And as the latest, Amul has commemorated the selection of Malayalam film Jallikattu as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category for the Oscars.

How Amul made their stand

Amul shared a new cartoon titled 'Jalli Good'. The doodle features the mascot holding a butter brick in a plate as she cuts it with a knife, as the protagonist also, holds a butter smeared knife. The protagonist is seen standing aside a buffalo as they both eye on the Oscar trophy in the backdrop, and celebrate the nomination to the international awards.

Giving the scenario a twist, it also have an additional text on it reading, "Kattu a piece of butter?"

Jallikattu, India's official Oscar entry

Jallikattu, which was unanimously chosen from 27 entries across Hindi, Marathi and other languages, is about a tribe of men coming together to stop a bull that has run amok in their village.

The film is based on a short story by Hareesh. It features actors Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

Jallikattu had its premiere on September 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim.