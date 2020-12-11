Vijay Sethupathi opts out of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has opted out of Aamir Khan's much awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Why Vijay opted out

While everything was locked and Vijay Sethupati had himself confirmed it, reports now state that the actor got date clash with his other projects. As Aamir cannot wait further, the duo said to have part ways.

A Mumbai Mirror report also reveals that perfectionist Aamir Khan was not too happy with Vijay's commitment to losing weight and getting in shape for the role. The report also mentioned that he failed to "shed" the extra kilos.

Another cast?

Reports also has that instead of further waiting for Vijay Sethupathi, Aamir chose and shot with actor Manav Vij for the part.

Sethupati was slated to play the role of Gump's friend Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue played by actor Mykelti Williamson.

The movie

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

Kareena Kapoor Khan essays the leading lady in this movie and had recently wrapped the shooting of her portion.