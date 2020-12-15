Fahadh to be part of Fazil's production venture

Actor Fahadh Faasil has announced his next. He will next be seen in Malayankunju.

The project

The film is directed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran and is scripted by Mahesh Narayanan. Interestingly, it will be produced by Fahadh's father director Fazil.

A first look poster of Malayankunju was released online featuring Fahadh. The poster had him looking at something afar and now fans are curious to know more about the film.

The crew

The movie has script, cinematography and editing by Mahesh Narayanan. Arju Ben will also be in charge of editing alongside Mahesh in the film, which has Sushin Syam as the music director.

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of January next year.

Fahadh is busy

Fahadh was last seen in Mahesh Narayanan's CU Soon, which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Trance was his last movie which hit the big screens before lockdown.

He is now awaiting the release of Malik.

He also has 'Irul' by Naseef Yousuf, Saheed Arafath’s movie ‘Thankam,’ in which he will be teaming up again with his ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ and Alphonse Puthren’s third directorial ‘Paattu’.

Meanwhile, reports were also rife that he will be part of Kamal Haasan's movie 'Vikram'.