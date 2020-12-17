Tandav teaser: Of power, play and politics

Amazon Prime Video is all set to step into 2021 with a riveting political drama, Amazon Original Series Tandav.

The teaser

The teaser of the multi-starrer project has been released. The video shows Saif playing a political leader. As he waves at mob, the voiceover says, “The only driving force in India is politics. In our country, the prime minister is the only king.”

The series

Tandav is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who also makes his digital debut with this series.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav, the series will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. Along side Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is also the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and presents actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in never before seen avatars.

The release

Tandav will premiere on January 15, 2021 and will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories.