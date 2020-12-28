KPAC Leela wins best actress award for her role in Roudram

Actress KPAC Leela has been conferred the best actress award by LIFFT for her performance in the Malayalam movie Roudram directed by Jayaraj.

The role

Leela's enigmatic reprise in the movie Roudram that depicts helplessness of human efforts against flood fury, was widely appreciated.

The veteran theater artist has been leading a quiet life far away from the bustle of movies and theatre when the seven-time national award winning director approached her for the prominent role in Roudram.

The festival

Literature, Illusion, Film, Frame, Television & Theatre (LIFFT) India is annual global festival of prominance that takes place at Lonavala near Mumbai every year.