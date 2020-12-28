Kunchacko Boban in Thamasha director's next

Kunchacko Boban has signed up his next titled 'Bheemante Vazhi'.

The film

The movie is scripted by actor Chemban Vinod and helmed by Thamasha director Ashraf Hamza. Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Cheman Vinod and Thamasha fame Chinnu Chandini are also part of the movie.

The movie went on floors on Sunday at Kuttipuram and is jointly produced by Chemban Vinod, Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal.

While music is by Vishnu Vijayan, Girish Gangadharan is the film’s cinematographer.

First look

A first look title poster was released online and was shared by the crew on their social media pages.

The film also marks the first time association of Kunchacko with Chemban.

Ashraf Hamza, on the other hand, had penned the script of Thallumala that was set to go on floors this year. The film had Tovino and Soubin in the lead.

Chackochan's projects

Kunchacko Boban had been busy as he had back-to-back shoots. It was recently that he wrapped the shoot of Appu Bhattathiri’s directorial debut Nizhal.

He is also part of Martin Prakkat’s Naayattu and is also awaiting the release of Jis Joy's Mohan Kumar fans.