Row erupts over IFFK being taken outside Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A row has erupted in Kerala over the LDF government's decision to organise the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in three other places, besides the state capital, in February-March, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor terming the move as 'deplorable'.

Cultural affairs minister A K Balan had on New Year's day announced that the event would be held as per COVID-19 protocol in four zones this year - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad to avoid unnecessary rush.

"This is deplorable from the Chief Minister's Office, Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram offers IFFK not just a great venue, but tradition, facilities & above all a passionate population of knowledgeable cinephiles. It's where Senegalese films attract sold-out crowds. Kim Ki Duk was mobbed in the street. #IFFKMustStay", Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor said in a tweet on Saturday.

Kamal, film director and chairman of Chalachitra Academy, the festival organisers, said it was only due to the situation created by COVID19 that it was decided to organise the festival in three different places other than the state capital.

The festival is held annually during December. It had been postponed this year due to spread of the virus and theatres had remained shut.

"The IFFK will be inaugurated in the state capital and there is no question of shifting it from Thiruvananthapuram, which will continue to remain the venue of the prestigious festival," Kamal said.

An unnecessary controversy has been created over the matter, he said,adding this was only a temporary arrangement.

Congress MLA K S Sabarinath, who was the first to take up the issue, said the festival can be held as per Covid protocol in Thiruvananthapuram itself.

(With inputs from PTI)