Choran, Malayalam film shot only during night, tells story of a good thief

While Kerala is celebrating a real-life thief who happened to be the prime witness in the Sister Abhaya murder case, a reel-life thief is getting ready to steal the hearts of Malayalam film audience.



The shooting of Choran, directed by Santo Anthikad, was packed up just a few days before the judgement in the Sister Abhaya case was delivered.



The central theme of the movie revolves around a thief who, just like the witness in the 28-year-old murder case, happened to be at an unexpected spot and fights the evil witnessed there. Praveen Rana plays the lead role in the movie.

Choran went on floors on November 24 and the shooting was over in 15 days. The movie has been shot only during nights. Santo Anthikad, Director of Choran, said the movie was shot only during nights to ensure the dark mode suitable for the story. "Choran would probably be the first movie in India to have been shot throughout night," he said.

Choran is the second outing of Praveen Rana. His first movie, Anan, is about to begin its second schedule.

Choran, produced by Prajith K M for Rana's Film Factory, is scripted by Stanly Antony and cinematography is by Suresh Babu. Kiran Jose composes music and pens the lyrics.