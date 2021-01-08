Rana Daggubati's Kaadan gets new release date

The Rana Daggubati-starrer Kaadan has been postponed. The big-ticket trilingual adventure drama will now hit theatres just before Holi on March 26.

The new release date

The film, directed by Prabhu Solomon, was supposed to release on April 2. However, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, things got postponed. Later, it was supposed to release by Janury this year.

Vishnu Vishal, one of the lead actors of the film, took to Twitter to reveal the new date.

The movie

Kaadan also titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi and Aranya in Telugu is produced by Eros International.

The film tackles the issue of global warming and deforestation that impact wildlife and human population, and is directed by Prabhu Solomon.

The Hindi version of the film also features Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand.